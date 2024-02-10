Drug Control Deptt conducts inspection of medical establishments

Shopian, Feb 10: The Drug Control Department, Shopian under the supervision of Assistant Drug Controller Pulwama and Shopian carried out surprise inspections today in various areas of Shopian district including Memender, Narwaw, Vehil and Kachdoora, Shopian town and other areas.

During the drive, more than twenty inspections were conducted and the operation of five medical establishments was disallowed on the spot for violating different conditions of licences, viz non-maintenance of proper records and non-installation of CCTV cameras etc.

During the drive, the samples of various fast-moving brands were lifted for testing & analysis. Further, the chemists were directed to adhere to the norms and directions issued by the department from time to time in letter and spirit.

Chemists in the area were also impressed upon to maintain the records of all the scheduled medicines properly as per the prescribed norms and were asked to keep a proper vigil on every suspicious person and ensure that scheduled medicines are dispensed on prescriptions of registered practitioners only.