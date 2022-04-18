DSC starts registrations for Bat Crafting Course

The theory classes shall be conducted at CFC Sether and the practical training shall be imparted at the nearby bat-manufacturing units. The first batch of the course shall be limited to 30 trainees and post-completion of the course, they shall receive certification by the District Skill Committee, Anantnag.

Post their certification; candidates shall be encouraged to take up an apprenticeship at any bat manufacturing unit for a duration of four weeks.

Admission to the course is on first come first serve basis and willing candidates can apply online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1qY1QYspq7ge-l1NImP40P9-w228FmNhkBWd-VUGU6tQ/viewform?edit_requested=true or visit the Twitter handle of DC Anantnag @DCAnantnag.