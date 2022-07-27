Dubai-based firm holds campus recruitment drive at KU

As per the statement, Shurra is a leading management and consulting firm operating from Dubai for the last 20 years and has a global presence in major locations including Dubai, London, Mumbai, Dhaka and Delhi.

Umaira Syed, Head Talent Acquisition/Human Resource, Shurra Management and Consulting visited the department for campus recruitment.

Welcoming senior executives from the company, Prof Iqbal Ahmad Hakim, Head, Department of Management Studies thanked the recruiters for hiring talented and competent youth from Kashmir.