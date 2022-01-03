Dubai's Emaar group to develop 5 lakh sq ft shopping mall in Srinagar

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the governments of Dubai and Jammu & Kashmir to facilitate investments into this proposed project, Emaar said in a statement.

This will be the first significant FDI investment in the union territory, it added.

According to the MoU, Emaar will develop 'Emaar Mall' of 5,00,000 square feet in size in Srinagar.

"The UAE and India are comprehensive strategic partners and this project by EMAAR will be a landmark of Jammu and Kashmir. I would like to congratulate EMAAR and all the partners in this project , and am sure we will see many such projects coming up in the near future," said H. E. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albanna, the UAE Ambassador to India.

"The UAE and India economic partnership is at an inflection point and we will invite other UAE investors to look at this opportunity too," he said.