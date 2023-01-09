Dulloo assesses availability of petroleum-derived spray oils in J&K

Secretary in APD, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Research Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir(SKUAST-K), Managing Director JKHPMC, Director Law Enforcement, representatives of concerned oil companies, and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

While reviewing the supply and availability of pesticides and insecticides for the upcoming Horticulture and Agriculture season in the UT, the ACS asked all the stakeholders to follow all the prescribed guidelines of the Central Insecticide Act.