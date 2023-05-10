Dulloo assesses GI Tagging of 5 newly recommended crops from J&K

The meeting was attended by Secretary APD, Special Secretary APD, Directors of Sheep Husbandry and Animal Husbandry in both Kashmir and Jammu, Directors of Sheep Husbandry and Horticulture in Jammu and Kashmir, Director of Agriculture, Jammu, Technical Officers from APD, heads of Technical Working Groups (TWGs) and other concerned both in person and online.

The meeting commenced with presentations by the TWG heads, who provided updates on the progress of GI certification applications for the newly recommended crops including Kevur, Lakhanpur Bhalla/Bada, Thandi Khui ki Barfi, Kud Ka Patisa and Pecan nut.