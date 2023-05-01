Dulloo chairs SLEC meeting

ACS, who is also the chairman of SLEC, emphasized the need for planning massive high-density plantation across Jammu and Kashmir divisions. He had detailed discussion on rejuvenation activities suggested by ManglaRai Committee. He enquired about the status of funds and called for swift planning and execution of projects.

“We have to bring massive progress in horticulture and allied sectors across Jammu & Kashmir within a short period of time, said AtalDulloo, while stressing the importance of effective utilisation of funds for the development of the sectors in the UT”, he maintained.