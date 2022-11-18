Dulloo pitches for strengthening of departmental laboratories

In a meeting held with heads of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Sericulture and Sheep Husbandry departments, ACS had a thorough review of their departmental laboratories besides assessing their performance.

Director Agriculture Jammu informed the ACS about the working of the department’s laboratories for soil testing, pesticide testing and spawn production. He informed that all districts are equipped with static as well mobile labs for the farmers. He assured the availability of necessary equipment, manpower, pesticide sampling machine, fertiliser quality control lab and 42 Plant Health Clinics.