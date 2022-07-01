Dulloo reviews modalities for launch of Parvaaz scheme

Srinagar, July 1: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities for the launch of Parvaaz scheme at the Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Secretary in APD, Muhammad Akbar Wani; Secretary in Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Shabnam Kamili; Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir, MD, JKHPMC, Director Floriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Fisheries J&K and other concerned officials of the department both in person and through video conferencing.
Speaking during the meeting, the ACS stressed to the officers that the scheme should be implemented in letter and spirit as it possesses tremendous potential for uplifting the economic conditions of the farmers. He also asked the officers to aware maximum people about the significance of this scheme so that ample number of farmers can take benefit out of it.
While speaking on different aspects of the scheme, Dulloo impressed upon the officers that the farmers should be facilitated and the documentation work related to the scheme should be made easy besides the subsidy for the farmers provided under the scheme should be timely paid to the farmers.
During the meeting, it was informed that the rates have been finalized for routes like Srinagar/Jammu to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Dubai. It was also informed in the meeting that JKHPMC will be the implementing agency in the horticulture department.
Pertinently, the Parvaaz scheme was launched by Government with an aim to create market linkage support for the shipment of Agriculture and Horticulture perishables being harvested in Jammu and Kashmir through Air Cargo.
Under the scheme, a 25 per cent subsidy on freight charges is given for carrying perishable fruits harvested in Jammu and Kashmir for shipment through Air Cargo. The subsidy will be provided to farmers through DBT mode.