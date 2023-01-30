Dulloo reviews PM KISAN implementation in J&K

ACS, while assessing scheme status, took stock of online updation of revenue records, eKYC and NPCI seeding of beneficiary bank accounts on a district-wise basis. He asked the Chief Agriculture Officers and district administrators to identify any obstacle in data uploading and eKYC procedures.

Underlining the significant impact of PM KISAN instalments on farmers, especially the marginal farmers, the ACS expressed satisfaction that the scheme has enabled the fraternity to purchase fertilisers and seeds in a timely manner.