Dulloo reviews PM KISAN implementation in J&K

Jammu, Jan 30: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of PM KISAN in the Union Territory.
ACS, while assessing scheme status, took stock of online updation of revenue records, eKYC and NPCI seeding of beneficiary bank accounts on a district-wise basis. He asked the Chief Agriculture Officers and district administrators to identify any obstacle in data uploading and eKYC procedures.
Underlining the significant impact of PM KISAN instalments on farmers, especially the marginal farmers, the ACS expressed satisfaction that the scheme has enabled the fraternity to purchase fertilisers and seeds in a timely manner.
Atal Dulloo highlighted the importance of quick resolution of misunderstandings and doubts related to revenue procedures. He emphasised the need for fair disbursal of welfare incentives and asked the Secretary Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, to scrutinise the entire process. He also instructed Lead Bank Officers to prioritise NPCI seeding of bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
Dulloo directed the Chief Agriculture Officers to ensure eKYC of the beneficiaries before releasing the 13th instalment of PM KISAN. He called for a thorough analysis of reasons behind pending NPCI seeding and swift redressal of pending inheritance mutations while following laid down rules. He also emphasised the need for timely update of records to deliver welfare to the beneficiaries without any undue delays.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture, Shabnam Kamili, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Land Records, Anju Gupta besides Deputy Commissioners, ADCs and Chief Agriculture Officers.