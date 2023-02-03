Dulloo reviews progress on GI tagging of agriculture products of J&K

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, Special Secretary APD, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Agriculture Jammu, Technical Officers (APD), heads of Technical Working Groups (TWGs) and other concerned in person and through online mode.

Heads of TWGs delivered presentations highlighting progress on application of GI certification of each among 23 tentatively identified crops.