Dwivedi reviews progress of e-auctioning of Minor Mineral Blocks

Jammu: Commissioner Secretary Mining and General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today chaired a meeting to review progress made in respect of e-auctioned Minor Mineral Blocks where the Project Proponents have applied for extension of validity period of Letters of Intent (LoI) issued in their favour.

Commissioner Secretary, Forest Department, Sanjeev Verma, Director, Environment, Ecology & Remote Sensing, Dr. Neelu Gera, Member Secretary J&K, PCB, B M Sharma, Director, Geology and Mining, Joint Directors Jammu and Kashmir besides all District Mineral Officers and Project Proponents and Consultants from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions were present in the meeting.

Dwivedi interacted with the project proponents and consultants and enquired about the bottlenecks being faced by them in expediting their cases for grant of mining leases. He exhorted upon them to expedite the uploading of cases of Minor Mineral Blocks where public hearing has been conducted so that the cases for issuance of environmental clearance in their favour is considered by the JKEIAA in time.