E- Auction of fancy numbers fetches Rs 16.10 lakh revenue in 3 days

Jammu: The Transport department has collected Rs 16.10 lakh revenue through the E-Auction of fancy number plates in the UT.

The E-Auction of fancy numbers is one of the faceless services of the Motor Vehicle Department recently launched by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

According to online details , about 81 applicants had registered online from different RTOs/ARTOs to participate in online bidding for different fancy registration number in first round until Tuesday afternoon in first cycle.

In the first week of September, the coveted number JK02DF0786 was auctioned for nearly Rs 151000. Similarly, JK02DF0001 was auctioned for nearly Rs 151000. Registration numbers starting from 0001 to 9999 are put for public auction. As per user manual, the vehicle owner can register themselves on the national transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy (user manual available at portal) and the link of the same is also available on the UT administration transport department website: www.jktrans.gov.in to obtain the unique acknowledgement number (UAN) for login and participation in Bidding process after submission of registration and reserve money. The fancy number plates have been divided into different categories with a different reserve/base price for each category.