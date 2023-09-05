E- Auction of fancy numbers fetches Rs 16.10 lakh revenue in 3 days

Jammu: The Transport department has collected Rs 16.10 lakh revenue through the E-Auction of fancy number plates in the UT.
The E-Auction of fancy numbers is one of the faceless services of the Motor Vehicle Department recently launched by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.
According to online details , about 81 applicants had registered online from different RTOs/ARTOs to participate in online bidding for different fancy registration number in first round until Tuesday afternoon in first cycle.
In the first week of September, the coveted number JK02DF0786 was auctioned for nearly Rs 151000. Similarly, JK02DF0001 was auctioned for nearly Rs 151000. Registration numbers starting from 0001 to 9999 are put for public auction. As per user manual, the vehicle owner can register themselves on the national transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy (user manual available at portal) and the link of the same is also available on the UT administration transport department website: www.jktrans.gov.in to obtain the unique acknowledgement number (UAN) for login and participation in Bidding process after submission of registration and reserve money. The fancy number plates have been divided into different categories with a different reserve/base price for each category.
The new online facility will not only bring transparency to the whole system but will also ensure the identity of the person is hidden until the final auction procedure is started. Earlier the vehicle owners had to visit the concerned RTOs /ARTOs and quote a price apart from the prescribed fees and deposit a demand draft of that price at concerned offices and the vehicle owner who bids the higher price was allotted the fancy number. From now onwards they can avail these services from the comfort of their homes by simply clicking on the official website of the department.
Sharing details, Secretary Transport, Prasanna Ramaswamy G added that the move is intended to bring transparency in issuing fancy numbers. As per the new system, an applicant can now make payments for fancy numbers online through the Transport Department’s website and the practice will also reduce human interface at the RTO end, he added.