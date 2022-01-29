Ease Of Doing Business Reforms|Every draft business regulation to be put online for 30 days

The instructions were aimed at ensuring successful implementation of the business recommendations listed under Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) - 2021, circulated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and creating an investor friendly environment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Instructions stipulate that legal basis, necessity and business-friendliness of the draft regulation will also be published with it (draft). Suggestions or feedback received and the departmental disposal of the same will also be published online along with the information as to how the feedback has been addressed in the final regulation. Any new addition or change in any regulation or permission automated will be updated in "Information Wizard" section, within a period of 30 days.