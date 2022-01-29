Ease Of Doing Business Reforms|Every draft business regulation to be put online for 30 days

Jammu, Jan 29: Each draft business regulation of any department, organisation or agency of the Union Territory of J&K will be put up in public domain online for a period of more than 30 days, prior to enactment, for inviting comments or feedback.
Draft will be put online on the portal https://investik.in. Real time MIS dashboard of all service approvals and grievance or query modules will be activated with mean and median (Common Standard Template on Single Window System) for better transparency and monitoring compliance.
These directions formed part of the instructions notified by the J&K government on Saturday for immediate compliance by all its concerned departments as a part of implementation of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) reforms.
The instructions were aimed at ensuring successful implementation of the business recommendations listed under Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) - 2021, circulated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and creating an investor friendly environment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Instructions stipulate that legal basis, necessity and business-friendliness of the draft regulation will also be published with it (draft). Suggestions or feedback received and the departmental disposal of the same will also be published online along with the information as to how the feedback has been addressed in the final regulation. Any new addition or change in any regulation or permission automated will be updated in "Information Wizard" section, within a period of 30 days.
As per notified manual, a grievance or query received on the portal will be resolved within seven working days by a single window nodal officer or the concerned authority as the case may be. In case of any observation, initial response will be initiated within seven days and in case the observations pertain to any policy issue, the same will be disposed within fifteen days of receipt.
All the inspections will be carried out as per notified procedure and defined checklist, with prior intimation to the concerned establishment.
“Inspection reports shall be uploaded on the portal or the departmental portals by the concerned authority within two days of the date of inspection. Further, facilitation shall be the primary objective of these inspections,” read the manual.
Manual specifies that all surprise or complaint-based inspections will be conducted with prior written permission of the concerned Head of Department and in light of record maintained on the portal. All the services having direct bearing on businesses will be provided in 'Online mode' only, in a hassle-free manner.
Further all the e-services under BRAP, including incentives under various policies or schemes of the government, will be provided only through the https://investik.in portal and no offline submission or processing of applications will be entertained.
“All commercial and industrial services of the concerned departments will either be developed or integrated on https://investik.in portal so as to ensure that applicants need not to visit in person. Applicants shall receive stage wise notifications and will be able to download licences or certificates from respective login. Within 3 months of development or integration of an approval on https://investik.in portal all alternate online means shall be closed for making new applications,” read the manual.
Weekly MIS check and grievances review meetings will be scheduled under the chairmanship of the concerned Administrative Secretary or by a designated officer of the Industries & Commerce Department. MIS dashboard of service and grievance or query management will be made available in the public domain at https://investik.in portal in the prescribed format showcasing mean and median of applications. All concerned departments will ensure use of MIS dashboard in generating feedback from users, the manual specifies.