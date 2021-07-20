Easing of Covid restrictions helps traders on Eid eve in Kashmir

Srinagar: Easing of the COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Adha in Kashmir has helped the business fraternity make up for some of the losses they have suffered since August 2019 due to back-to-back curfew and lockdowns.

The Eid shoppers returned to markets, thronging bakeries and garment shops in the city and elsewhere in the valley, as Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, officials said.

The animal sales have been brisk but still not at par with the 2018 levels, livestock dealers said.

“We rear our flock for the year in the hope of making some money on the eve of Eid. The last two years were devastating as the sales were next to nothing. However, this year, I have sold 75 per cent of my stock,” Ghulam Din Khatana, a resident of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said.

Khatana is hopeful that he will be heading home on Wednesday or early Thursday “without having to care for any sheep”.

While the Eid celebrations in 2019 were muted due to a curfew imposed across Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution just a week before the festival, several restrictions in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 saw business activity remaining almost suspended.