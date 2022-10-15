Economic security of farmers our priority: Atal Dulloo

ACS said that the objective of organising this campaign is to review and address the crop performance during the proceedings of the crop season and crop-wise targets for the Rabi season, ensure the supply of critical inputs and facilitate the adoption of innovative technologies with a view to enhancing production and productivity of the crops. He said that agro-ecological-based crop planning and diversification to achieve self-sufficiency in oil seeds, pulses and other agricultural crops should be the priority.

Dulloo remarked that the department is endeavouring to ensure that more and more farmers are benefited with the departmental schemes so that their socio-economic transformation could be achieved. He said the schemes are formulated in such a way that more and more educated youth are attracted towards the agriculture sector.