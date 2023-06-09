‘Economy expected to grow in range of 7.5% in current fiscal’

“Between now and 2030, based on what we have done so far without even assuming that further reforms will be done, I can say that we have the potential to grow steadily between 6.5 to 7.0 per cent and if we add the additional reforms on skilling, factor market reforms among others, we can go upto 7 to 7.5 per cent and possibly even 8 per cent,” he further added.

On capex, the CEA noted that the private sector is poised to attain stronger investment growth following the strengthening of corporate balance sheets, and stronger bank balance sheets which has improved their ability to lend and support from the government’s capex push.

Over the medium term, investments will remain a key driver of growth, he added.