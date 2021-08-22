Economy in dire-straits; stimulus package must to reboot it: Kashmir Inc

“Kashmir’s business community is well-versed to deal with the crisis, but this time Covid lockdowns has broken back, at the same time there is no respite from the government. This time administration is only busy in collecting taxes be it SMC’s tax, GST or any other tax. We are facing a tough challenge given the fact we have faced continuous lockdown-like situations since 2019. Having businesses shut for a major part of three years is back-breaking for any economy. “

“Government has announced a meager Rs 1300 crore interest subvention which is nothing but a cosmetic exercise. There is a need to provide a comprehensive stimulus package which would inject finance in the economic system of the UT.”

Co- Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance, Farooq Ahmad Dar flayed the government for failing to provide any respite to the business community. “Financial packages are being devised only to help banks which are nothing but an insult to the business community. It won’t help the economy to revive, but only burden businessmen, traders further. Pace of developmental activities is not upto the mark; it could have provided impetus to the economy. There is no concern in the government about the current situation of Kashmir’s economic condition, all they are worried is how much tax they will collect, without thinking about the fact that businesses were shut for almost three years in a row.”

President, Kashmir Traders Association, Ajaz Shahdhar also opined about the worsening condition of Kashmir's economy. He said that the government has not shown any keen interest in its revival. “Banks have not provided any succor neither did the government. This situation has led to a liquidity crunch in the market which is affecting every segment of the economy.”