EDB inaugurates new bank premises

Srinagar: New bank premises of Ellaquai Dehati Bank was inaugurated today.

A statement from the bank said that "We are pleased to bring it to the knowledge of the General Public, especially to our esteemed customers that the Inauguration of new premises of Ellaquai Dehati Bank Main Branch at Sir Syed Market, Wazir Bagh Gogji Bagh, Srinagar by Chairman (EDB) Arshadul Islam in presence of General Manager Abdul Rashid Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Baljeet Singh and Regional Manager Srinagar Gulzar Ahmad Dar on June 14."