EDB launches e - banking services

Srinagar: Chairman Ellaquai Dehati Bank Arshad-ul-Islam launched a bouquet of digital services for the benefit of customers.

According to a statement issued by the bank here, Chairman launched EDB Sahal - Mobile Banking App for ease of doing non financial transactions, internet banking for easy access of bank services and EDB positive pay for security of cheque related transactions above Rs 50000/-.

The ceremony was attended by all the dignitaries of the bank and was launched amongst the customers with a lot of fanfare. The chairman assured everyone of best customer service at all the business units of the bank and sought support of all the customers to make EDB the preferred banking service provider in its areas of operation, the statement reads.