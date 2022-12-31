‘EDI striving to create a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in J&K’

Srinagar, Dec 31: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has had an eventful year in 2022, from going back to classroom Entrepreneurship Development Programmes to reaching out to aspiring entrepreneurs in remote areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Institute was inspired by the stories of passionate youth who are tomorrow’s change makers and champions.
It was on International Women’s day that the Institute started classroom training programs for aspiring women entrepreneurs across the UT of J&K. These young female change makers were sponsored under the Tejaswini Self Employment Scheme of Mission Youth, Government of J&K. The Institute has trained and provided business development services to more than 5000 youth this year, each one of them leaving the classroom with ideas and solutions to tackle the problems of our society. Although they plan to start a small business, their endeavour will help save society from the cruel grip of unemployment.
The Institute implements the term loan scheme of the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC), Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India. The scheme’s growth story has significantly impacted the far-flung areas of the UT and helped low-income groups in minority populations to become self-reliant and financially independent. The Institute has successfully financed 6003 beneficiaries under this scheme with a total project cost of more than Rs 240 crore.
The Institute organized a number of workshops and entrepreneurship orientation programs. It started with an awareness workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) organised in collaboration with the Office of the Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks, Department for Promotion of Industry and International Trade(DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. The Institute also conducted various entrepreneurship orientation programs for the school and college-going students in every nook and corner of all the districts of J&K.