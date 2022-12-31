‘EDI striving to create a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in J&K’

It was on International Women’s day that the Institute started classroom training programs for aspiring women entrepreneurs across the UT of J&K. These young female change makers were sponsored under the Tejaswini Self Employment Scheme of Mission Youth, Government of J&K. The Institute has trained and provided business development services to more than 5000 youth this year, each one of them leaving the classroom with ideas and solutions to tackle the problems of our society. Although they plan to start a small business, their endeavour will help save society from the cruel grip of unemployment.