‘EDI to identify new business opportunities for J&K youth’

Kathua, November 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute’s director, Aijaz Bhat, emphasised the importance of expanding the institute’s public outreach and assisting young people in identifying business prospects outside of the conventional ones.
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), in collaboration with Government Degree College, Kathua, organised a one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP), here today.
Director EDI was speaking at the event where he also inaugurated an Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) for young women in Kathua
“We live in challenging times. We have seen how the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way we conduct our day-to-day activities. While these problems seem to be overwhelming, entrepreneurs have consistently found solutions to some of the biggest problems and are fighting at the forefront, “said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI.
He said that the present-day technology and resources coupled with a problem-solving mindset provide entrepreneurs with a wider scope than ever before to confront problems faced by the people of the Union Territory.
The Director impressed upon the need to give a fillip to women’s entrepreneurship. “Empowered and financially independent women can turn to be successful leaders who can drive the economy of the UT” he observed. The Director also stressed the need to widen public outreach by the Institute and help the youth to identify business opportunities other than traditional ones. Innovation and value addition is the way forward, he added.
He assured the youth attending the program that the Institute will create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship development in the Union territory and will handhold the aspiring entrepreneurs. “The Government under the leadership of Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha is committed to provide youth of the UT an opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood and JKEDI will vehemently carry forward this mission,” he added.