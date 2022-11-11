‘EDI to identify new business opportunities for J&K youth’

“We live in challenging times. We have seen how the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way we conduct our day-to-day activities. While these problems seem to be overwhelming, entrepreneurs have consistently found solutions to some of the biggest problems and are fighting at the forefront, “said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI.

He said that the present-day technology and resources coupled with a problem-solving mindset provide entrepreneurs with a wider scope than ever before to confront problems faced by the people of the Union Territory.