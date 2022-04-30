'Edible oil prices likely to rise in next few months'

The move could remove about 2 million tonnes of palm oil supply from the global market every month, which is nearly 50 per cent of the global monthly trade volumes, leading to an increase in substitution demand for other oils and thus a widespread rise in edible oil prices.

The ban puts half of India's palm oil supply under a cloud while also increasing consumer inflation, Ind-Ra said in the report.

High imports at a continued depreciating rupee will affect the landed prices of other edible oils as well, which is likely to result in an overall double digit growth in prices over January 2022, in the near term, the report said.