Edudevs Teacher Training Academy launched in Srinagar

Srinagar: The renowned Delhi-based teacher training academy ‘Edudevs’ has inaugurated its branch in Srinagar.

The inauguration function was held at IDPS Zakura Srinagar on Wednesday which was attended by renowned educationists, business personalities and other dignitaries.

The venture is the outcome of collaboration between Edudevs and Chowdhary group who want to give teachers and students in Kashmir skill-based training in tailor-made programs.

The academy will collaborate with educational institutions of Kashmir including students and teachers. The aim is to provide skill-based development to students, educators, and leaders to ensure the holistic development of the education system.

Founder and CEO of Edudevs, Devyani Kapoor spoke about the need for training and empowering teachers of tomorrow who would bring the desired changes in society.

She said that their Teacher Training Academy would provide full-time certification courses to aspiring as well as in-service teachers. She said a three months course for aspiring teachers to provide theoretical training followed by hands-on learning on the job for one month.

Managing Director, Chowdhary group, Babar Chowdhary said that their aim is to collaborate and bring Edudevs to Kashmir is based on their vision of bringing overall improvement of education and generating job opportunities in Kashmir.

He said that he will make sure of the on-campus placement after their certification courses. “It is the time of technology and innovation in the education sector. We want to be an aiding agency for the education sector. Through this academy we want to help in the growth of educators and students as well,” he said.

The event also saw the soft launch of the Federal Aviation Academy, an institute that aims to train the students of Kashmir and place them in the aviation industry.