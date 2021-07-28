Efforts afoot to make Jammu Kashmir self sufficient in milk production: Navin

Highlighting recent initiatives of government towards achieving self sufficiency in milk production, Principal Secretary said with the easing out of schemes related to Dairy Production, Animal and Sheep Husbandry got tremendous response where over Rs 10 crore subsidies through arrays of schemes were disbursed among the farmers in last fiscal.

Navin Choudhary said the object of launching hand holding schemes in Animal and Sheep Husbandry was to make Jammu and Kashmir UT self-sufficient in milk production which at present imports over 25% of the total milk consumption from Punjab and Haryana.