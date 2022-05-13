Eicher Tractors launches Prima G3

Launching the Eicher Prima G3 series, Mallika Srinivasan, CMD - TAFE said, “The Eicher brand, for decades, has been well-known for its trust, reliability, ruggedness and versatility in both the agriculture and commercial space. The launch of the PRIMA G3, brings to the progressive farmers of a modern India, more productivity, comfort and ease to match their new aspirations, and offers an enhanced value proposition that Eicher has always promised.

Dr Lakshmi Venu, DMD, TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL) said, “Young and progressive farmers of India are seeking to maximise returns from farming operations while focusing on technology and agri-tech solutions, and the PRIMA G3 would be the ideal partner in creating an ecosystem that will revolutionize agriculture”.