EJAC urges Government to release salaries in advance ahead of Eid

Srinagar: The Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) today urged the Government to release the salaries of employees in advance and address all pending claims ahead of the upcoming Eid ul Adha.

A statement said that an extraordinary meeting of EJAC was convened under the leadership of its president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam.

“Different issues and problems confronted by the employees were discussed. The issues pertaining to the different categories of all the temporary and daily rated employees were thoroughly discussed and the government was reminded of its promises made to these employees from time to time with regard to their regularisation in varied meetings.”

“EJAC urged the government especially Lt Governor, Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner Finance to release the pay of the employees in advance ahead of Eid ul Adha and also claims of employees pending payment may be cleared so that the employees may not face any inconvenience,” the statement said.