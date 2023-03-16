Ellaquai Dehati Bank organises financial awareness camp

Srinagar: Ellaquai Dehati Bank today organised a financial awareness camp at village Hangal Phoo Anantnag.
According to the statement, people from villages Hapatnard, Salia, Khayar, Seer, and Brar-an participated. People representing all sections of society including Sarpanchs, Senior Citizens, Civil Society members, Farmers, and representatives from the weaker sections were present on the occasion.
Chairman Ellaquai Dehati Bank, Arshadul Islam speaking on the occasion highlighted the role of RRBs in meeting the requirements of the farmers, business community and others in rural areas.
He apprised them about the availability of the latest banking facilities and technology products in banks.
The Chairman further advised the gathering to connect with Banks to avail benefits of different financial products and services.
He emphasized that farmers significantly fruit growers can benefit from Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme which is a farmer-friendly loan scheme- a landmark product.
Awareness was also imparted about Education and Housing loan schemes, Social Security schemes, Credit rating agencies like CIBIL, etc debit and credit card facilities.