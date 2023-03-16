Ellaquai Dehati Bank organises financial awareness camp

He apprised them about the availability of the latest banking facilities and technology products in banks.

The Chairman further advised the gathering to connect with Banks to avail benefits of different financial products and services.

He emphasized that farmers significantly fruit growers can benefit from Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme which is a farmer-friendly loan scheme- a landmark product.

Awareness was also imparted about Education and Housing loan schemes, Social Security schemes, Credit rating agencies like CIBIL, etc debit and credit card facilities.