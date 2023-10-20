Empowering Agriculture Entrepreneurs: SKUAST-K organises Awareness Programme

During these awareness programs, attendees had the privilege of learning from experts in the field, including Dr Gazala Nazir, Dr Syed Berjes Zehra, and Dr Asima Amin, all hailing from the Division of Vegetable Science. Their lectures not only elucidated various techniques for nursery raising in the realm of vegetables but also shed light on the pathways for augmenting income through the sale of vegetable seedlings. The vital aspects of marketing strategies, essential for achieving widespread market coverage, were also explored and discussed in detail.

As the three programmes drew to a close, Dr. Ummyiah H. Masoodi extended heartfelt gratitude to all the enthusiastic participants for their active engagement. Dr. Haroon Naik, the Nodal Officer for MSME training at SKUAST-Kashmir, who also serves as the Planning and Monitoring Officer of the University, along with Dr. Baseerat Afroza, the Head of the Division of Vegetable Science, were instrumental in ensuring the seamless execution and successful culmination of these essential programs.