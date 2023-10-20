Empowering Agriculture Entrepreneurs: SKUAST-K organises Awareness Programme
Srinagar, Oct 20: In a concerted effort to foster entrepreneurship and empower budding agri-entrepreneurs, the Division of Vegetable Science at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K) recently concluded three Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes (EAP). Sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, these programmes centred on "Nursery Raising Techniques in Vegetable Crops."
Taking place at three distinct locations, namely Wayil, Guthlibagh, and Ganderbal on October 17, Repora-B in Ganderbal on October 18, and Wadura in Baramulla on October 19, each programme drew the participation of 50 eager individuals. The purpose was to equip them with valuable knowledge and insights into the art of nurturing vegetable nursery crops for economic empowerment.
Dr Ummyiah H Masoodi, Assistant Professor in the Division of Vegetable Science at SKUAST-K, played a pivotal role in coordinating these initiatives. The primary objective was to instil a sense of entrepreneurship among the participants, encouraging them to explore the myriad opportunities presented by vegetable nursery raising.
During these awareness programs, attendees had the privilege of learning from experts in the field, including Dr Gazala Nazir, Dr Syed Berjes Zehra, and Dr Asima Amin, all hailing from the Division of Vegetable Science. Their lectures not only elucidated various techniques for nursery raising in the realm of vegetables but also shed light on the pathways for augmenting income through the sale of vegetable seedlings. The vital aspects of marketing strategies, essential for achieving widespread market coverage, were also explored and discussed in detail.
As the three programmes drew to a close, Dr. Ummyiah H. Masoodi extended heartfelt gratitude to all the enthusiastic participants for their active engagement. Dr. Haroon Naik, the Nodal Officer for MSME training at SKUAST-Kashmir, who also serves as the Planning and Monitoring Officer of the University, along with Dr. Baseerat Afroza, the Head of the Division of Vegetable Science, were instrumental in ensuring the seamless execution and successful culmination of these essential programs.
The Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes not only sought to impart knowledge but also ignited the entrepreneurial spirit, laying the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future in vegetable crop cultivation for the participating individuals. As they take these valuable insights forward, it is hoped that they will contribute significantly to the agricultural landscape of Kashmir and beyond.