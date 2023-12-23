Enforcement activities intensified across South Kashmir

Anantnag, Dec 23: State Taxes Departments’ Enforcement wing of South Kashmir under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Shahnawaz Shah, intensified enforcement activities across South Kashmir.

The department is carrying intensified enforcement drives regularly throughout 4 districts of South Kashmir to check GST compliance shown by dealers/traders and transporters.

The department, during the enforcement drives, imposed and realised a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on dealers/traders transporting goods in contravention to GST ACT and Rs 60 thousand for non-issuance of GST invoices during this week and were directed to desist from such practices in future.

Deputy Commissioner directed STO’s Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of the department to remain vigilant and prevent any kind of tax evasion.

He added that these types of enforcement activities shall be carried out on a regular basis and any dealer or transporter found involved in these activities shall be dealt with strictly under GST laws.