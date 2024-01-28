Enforcement team targets illegal mining activities in Samba district

Samba, Jan 28: The Geology and Mining department Samba, under the guidance of DC Abhishek Sharma, undertook a comprehensive operation to curb illegal mining activities within the district.

The day-long initiative resulted in the confiscation of six dumpers and four tractor trollies, which have been secured in police custody pending penalty realization. Additionally, several other vehicles were penalized on the spot for different violations identified during the operation.

The official spokesperson said that over the past few days, penalty notices amounting to approximately Rs 70 lakh were issued to numerous stone crushers operating for different violations of geology and mining regulations.

“These stringent measures aim to enforce compliance and deter any illegal stocking, extraction, or transportation of minerals, ultimately contributing to the preservation and protection of our natural environment,” the spokesperson said.

The official handout reads that the enforcement efforts are aimed to reinforce the laws governing geology and mining, ensuring sustainable practices and safeguarding the ecological balance of Samba district.