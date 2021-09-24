Ensure adherence of CAB: HSHS Traders

President of the association, Sheikh Arif, said that following the SOPs will save the market from lockdown.

"Nobody should be allowed to enter the shop or business establishments without wearing a mask and use of sanitizers should be made necessary," he said.

"This is in the interest of people's health as well as our business. We hope that people will also cooperate to make sure that sops are followed," he said.

The trader’s body said that they hope that administration will also assist in enforcing SOPs.