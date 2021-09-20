Ensure adherence of CAB: KTMF to traders

Srinagar: Alarmed by the rising number of Covid cases in Srinagar, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) have appealed to traders, shopkeepers and the general public to take all the precautions to prevent 3rd wave of Covid-19.

In a statement issued here, KTMF President Muhammad Yaseen Khan today said that “Increased compliance to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) is the key to stop the re-emerging virus from the capital city Srinagar. At our shops, business establishments we should follow SoPs strictly and provide free of cost masks to customers before they make entry into our shops.”

“We all have to cooperate with each other as it is the only way to curb its spread. We can’t afford another lockdown now as our economy is in huge distress. While the business community was still struggling to revive after the unprecedented developments since past lockdowns, another spell of lockdown can create havoc for many of the families,” he said.

As per the KTMF’s statement, all the retailers and shopkeepers in the city have taken a pledge to extend their help and cooperate with the authorities in the fight against coronavirus.