Ensure hassle free movement of fruit-laden trucks: KCCI to Govt

In a statement, President, KCCI Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and office bearers of KCCI stated they are deeply concerned over the matter that hundreds of trucks carrying apples were getting stranded on national highways, particularly near the 20km stretch from Qazigund to Banihal.

'The government must effectively find a way out, as the apple harvesting season is gaining momentum with every passing day now. Any further delay in solving the problem can badly hit the Kashmir economy, mostly dependent on apple trade. This is peak fruit season in Kashmir and this is for the first time when we are seeing this mess on the national highway."