Ensure hassle-free movement of fruit trucks on national highway: KCCI to J&K admin

Aashiq said the economy of the Kashmir Valley will continue to suffer till the highway issue is resolved.

“We had raised this demand with the Parliamentary delegation (which visited J-K last year) that the national highway is an issue and until and unless it is not resolved, our economy will continue to suffer,” he said.

Fruit growers in Kashmir on Monday held a demonstration here against the alleged stopping of apple-laden trucks by authorities at various places along the national highway en route to terminal markets in the country.