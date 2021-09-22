Ensure hassle-free registration of documents: IG-R J&K

Kulgam: The Inspector General of Registration (IG-R) J&K, Arshid Ayoub, today visited Sub Registrar Office (SRO) Kulgam and Noorabad to take stock of the functioning of these offices.

The IG-R reviewed the work and functioning of these offices with regard to the process of registration of documents and the services being provided to the public of the district.

After interacting with the officers, he urged them to work with more zeal and dedication and ensure smooth and hassle-free registration of documents in these offices.

The IG-R also interacted with the advocates and listened to their issues they face while uploading the documents for registry. He assured that all the issues will be addressed so that the clientele do not face any issue in uploading the documents.

Accompanying the IG-R were SRO Kulgam and SRO Noorabad.