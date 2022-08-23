'Ensure maximum population gets covered under banking services, financial literacy'

The directors- R K Chhibber, Dr Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi, Sh Anil Goel, Umesh Pandey apprised the Lt Governor about the functioning and progress achieved by the J&K Bank in the recent quarter.

It was informed that J&K bank achieved a profit of Rs 165.97 crore in the quarter ending June as against Rs 104.32 crore for the same quarter previous year.