Ensure speedy redressal of land disputes: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, DrArun Kumar Mehta, today delivered an online lecture during a workshop on “New Initiatives in Revenue Administration” here at IMPARD main campus, Srinagar.
The lecture was in the nature of an interactive session and part of a semi-virtual virtual workshop series on “Disaster Preparedness, Revenue Courts, Digitization and Other Revenue Matters” which was launched in J&K IMPARD on March 8, 2022.
The participants in the workshop included Revenue officers of all ranks from Financial Commissioner Revenue down to Patwaris. The purpose of the workshop was to give a chance to participants to interact with other Revenue officers.
Chief Secretary said that since Revenue officers need to implement laws, they need capacity building on a regular basis adding that the basic purpose of the current workshop was to equip the participants with proper knowledge of Revenue laws. The objective of the UT government is to make the Revenue department a model for other states to replicate, he added.
He said that since land disputes are common in villages, it should be the prime concern of Revenue officers to take special care of such issues for speedy redressal. He stressed on the need to set up an efficient Revenue Dispute Redressal System to sort such matters.
He also emphasized the need for efficient management of revenue records besides learning of revenue related best practices being implemented in different parts of the country by the concerned officials.
Chief Secretary described the Revenue as the most important government entity saying that if Revenue officers decide land disputes in an efficient manner, no law and order issues related to land disputes would emerge.
He asked the Divisional Commissioner to record the mobile phone number of all landowners in tri-lingual land record passbooks.
Dr Mehta laid stress on deploying the latest technology in the updation of revenue records.