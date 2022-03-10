Ensure speedy redressal of land disputes: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, DrArun Kumar Mehta, today delivered an online lecture during a workshop on “New Initiatives in Revenue Administration” here at IMPARD main campus, Srinagar.

The lecture was in the nature of an interactive session and part of a semi-virtual virtual workshop series on “Disaster Preparedness, Revenue Courts, Digitization and Other Revenue Matters” which was launched in J&K IMPARD on March 8, 2022.

The participants in the workshop included Revenue officers of all ranks from Financial Commissioner Revenue down to Patwaris. The purpose of the workshop was to give a chance to participants to interact with other Revenue officers.