Ensure timely availability of spray oils in market: Navin

Jammu, Dec 24: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary today took stock of the timely and qualitative availability of petroleum derived Horticulture Mineral Oils (HMOs) in the market.
Navin talked to the officers of the department and representatives of all the oil companies for ensuring sticking to the quality standards of these products.
The meeting was attended by Directors of Horticulture Kashmir/Jammu, Directors of Agriculture Kashmir/Jammu, Director Research SKUAST, MD JKHPMC, representatives of oil companies and other officers and officials of the department.
Kashmir based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
The Principal Secretary exhorted upon the officers to ensure all the legal formalities are complied by the manufacturers of these petroleum based products. He urged them to make quality products only to reach the market for the best produce of the cash crops grown in the UT.
He asked them to check whether each of the oil companies had acquired the necessary registrations from the Central Insecticide Board. Besides he instructed them to check whether the residual analysis report and bio-efficacy report has been secured by each of them from the local Agricultural University for supplying these spray oils to the growers.
He asked the officers to work out the overall requirement of these chemicals in the UT and make pre-emptive efforts for making these available at appropriate rates in the market. He implored upon the enforcement wing of the department to be active during all the time for checking any sub-standard items entering the market.
Navin also took stock of the budget expenditure registered by heads of the departments under his control. He impressed upon them to make it sure that at least 70% of expenditure is made till the end of this month. He asked them to utilize the time available till then efficiently so that they don’t have to cut a sorry figure.
He told the officers to meet the target without fail as he would be highly unhappy to surrender any budget at the end of the financial year. He encouraged them to do good work on their part that is laudable and fruitful for general public.
The Principal Secretary was assured by the concerned officers that each of his directions would be met in letter and spirit. They asserted that they are on the job and will not leave any stone unturned in realising the objectives set for them.