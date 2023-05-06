Ensure timely completion of Smart city projects: KTA to admin

Aijaz Shahdhar, President KTA in a statement stated that while the speed of work on smart city projects in LalChowk is good, the pace of work in areas like Karan Nagar is sluggish, causing many inconveniences to the residents also causing fall in commercial activities.

“Karan Nagar road, which is a vital link to Kashmir’s tertiary healthcare institutions SMHS and SKIMS, was dug for laying some underground pipes, but it has been a long time since the road has been repaired, creating traffic jams and even halting ambulance movement for hours, which is unfortunate.”