Ensure timely completion of walnut nursery in Kupwara: DG Horticulture

The Director General also visited Fruit Plant Nursery Chogal and took stock of the preparations for establishment of Soil Testing Laboratory. He was accompanied by field functionaries of the Department. He urged the concerned to mobilize all the resources for early establishment of the Laboratory, in order to address long pending demand of the farming community of the area.

Later he visited the house of recently deceased employee of Horticulture Department, Muhammad Akbar Salwati, and paid condolences to the family. He instructed CHO, Kupwara for the immediate process of the compassionate appointment case under SRO 43.