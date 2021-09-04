Entertain manual geo-tagging of works under revenue budget: Finance Department

The directions were issued by Financial Commissioner, (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department, Atal Dulloo in view of non-acceptance of e-tendered work bills by the treasury and creation of liabilities.

An official said that: “Forest, Ecology and Environment Department has brought to the notice of Finance Department that the bills presented on account of works done against the e-tendered works under CAMPA are being not accepted by treasury officers for reasons that the same are not affiliated with the recently developed PROOF App of Finance Department as Geo-tagging of all the works has been made mandatory.”

The uploading of geo-tagged photographs through PROOF-app has been designed for works taken under Capex Budget, the official said. Therefore, the mapping of works under revenue budget, CAMPA and deposit heads is not possible as funds under revenue budget are not being released work wise, the official added while quoting a circular of the Finance Department.

In this context, all the treasury officers of J&K are directed to entertain manual geo-tagging photographs for works under revenue budget and other deposit heads until PROOF App is made applicable to works under revenue component as well.