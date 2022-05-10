Entrepreneur Counselling centre established in Poonch

Poonch: District Development Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet today inaugurated the first Entrepreneur Counselling Centre here in District Industries Centre.
The inaugural programme started with a welcome note by General Manager DIC. Dr. Zakir Hussain. The General Manager said that the Entrepreneur Counselling Centre was going to play a major role in changing the outlook of youth towards self-Employment. “It is going to act as an epicenter of information and resources hub” he added.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner released a profile book “100 Success Stories of Established Projects.” The profile book contains success stories of 100 Entrepreneurs who established their ventures by taking the benefit of self-employment schemes being implemented by the District Industry Centre.
The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Senior Lecture Diet, Haroon Rathore. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner applauded DIC Poonch for the effective implementation of Self-Employment schemes.
AD Handloom Shazia Rehman; Lead District Manager, Poonch Sukhbir Singh; Functional Manager DIC, and Zamood Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.
The programme was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Abdul Sattar; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Basharat Hussain, AD Handicraft besides DIC staff members.