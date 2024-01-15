Entrepreneurial brilliance generating hope

In a hilly village of Shaar shali in District Pulwama, Mir Masarat, an entrepreneur shines brightly as she has not only carved her own path but has also become a guiding force for others in her village.

Masarat’s venture includes a garment shop and a vegetarian restaurant which has become a local favorite.

However, her impact goes beyond mere business success. Mir Masarat is changing the lives of other women, motivating them and even those in the surrounding forest areas to embrace self-reliance.

In 2018, Masarat found herself in distress, with little to sustain her household. However, the Umeed programme, part of the JKRLM, changed her life. With the help of loan under Umeed, Masarat not only started her own business but also expanded it over time.

“I had nothing at home in 2018, but the Umeed programme gave me hope. With the support of the loan, I not only started my business but also expanded it. Today, I am not just a business owner but also a community mobilizer, inspiring others to dream beyond their circumstances,” she said.

Masarat’s commitment goes beyond her own success, as she extends a helping hand to tribal women in the forest. Through loans ranging from Rs10 k to 5 lakhs, she empowers these women to run their businesses.

” I have motivated the Tribal women to become self reliant. We have five Tribal women also, who runs their own business. I provide loans to these women. Initially I used to give loan starting from 10k up 1 lakh. Now I am providing loan upto 5 lakhs,” she said.

Over 286 girls stands as a beacon of empowerment. Even Tribal women from the forest have set an example of self reliance.

What makes Shaar village different is the collective spirit of its women, each treading the path of self-reliance.From dairy farming, poultry , ready-made garments , crockery to tailoring business . Every woman in this hilly village contributes to her family’s livelihood with unwavering determination.

Driven by the belief that every woman can be self-reliant, the women of Shaar forest engage in various ventures, showcasing their diverse skills.