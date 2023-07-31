‘Entrepreneurs can benefit significantly from collaborating with industry peers, experts’

Srinagar, July 31: Trustee of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global, B J Arun today held an engaging interactive session and shared his invaluable insights with the captivated audience of entrepreneurs at the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat welcomed the guest and expressed his gratitude to BJ Arun for coming to JKEDI with his invaluable expertise and insights. He emphasised the Institute’s commitment to creating an entrepreneurial-friendly environment in J&K, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and resources to succeed.
Addressing the gathering, Arunemphasised the significance of mentorship, knowledge sharing, and networking as indispensable pillars that pave the way for entrepreneurial success. Acknowledging the prevailing entrepreneurial spirit in the region, he underscored the need to nurture and empower budding business minds in Jammu and Kashmir.
He stressed the importance of learning from experienced mentors who can offer valuable advice, valuable connections, and life lessons, ultimately steering entrepreneurs towards informed and astute decisions.
He stated that knowledge sharing is a catalyst for personal and professional growth.
Entrepreneurs can benefit significantly from collaborating with industry peers and experts, gaining specialized knowledge that can foster innovation and enhance their business acumen, said Arun, adding that by creating a culture of knowledge exchange, Jammu and Kashmir’s entrepreneurial landscape can thrive with fresh perspectives and inventive solutions.
He also urged the local entrepreneurs to join the esteemed network of TiE Global and highlighted the power of networking and building meaningful connections within the business ecosystem. Networking opens doors to potential partnerships, clientele, investors, and industry influencers.
This event, organised by JKEDI under the overall guidance of Commissioner Secretary, I&C, J&K, aligns with the vision of Lt Governor J&K. It is one among a series of initiatives undertaken to nurture an enabling ecosystem for entrepreneurship.
The session concluded with an interactive Question & Answer session, where the entrepreneurs enthusiastically posed questions and shared their entrepreneurial aspirations. B J Arun’s insightful responses left a profound impact on the participants, leaving them inspired to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys with renewed zeal.