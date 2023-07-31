‘Entrepreneurs can benefit significantly from collaborating with industry peers, experts’

Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat welcomed the guest and expressed his gratitude to BJ Arun for coming to JKEDI with his invaluable expertise and insights. He emphasised the Institute’s commitment to creating an entrepreneurial-friendly environment in J&K, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and resources to succeed.

Addressing the gathering, Arunemphasised the significance of mentorship, knowledge sharing, and networking as indispensable pillars that pave the way for entrepreneurial success. Acknowledging the prevailing entrepreneurial spirit in the region, he underscored the need to nurture and empower budding business minds in Jammu and Kashmir.