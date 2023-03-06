Entrepreneurs share their success stories at first-ever Startup leadership conclave

Srinagar, Mar 6: Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, PrashantGoyal, today inaugurated the first-ever Startup leadership conclave at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
The keynote speaker on the occasion was self-made billionaire Pyare Zia Khan, who is the CEO of Ashmi Group and an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs across the country.
In his inaugural address, Principal Secretary said that the Startup India initiative of the Government of India has been a game changer for the country. It has provided a platform for upcoming startups and has been instrumental in positioning India among the top performers on the global stage, he added.
He said that the UT government is fully committed to providing an enabling platform for startups to strengthen and flourish their businesses. Revision of the Startup policy of 2018 is one such effort to create an all-inclusive and sustainable startup ecosystem in J&K. This policy will be in tune with the latest developments happening across the globe, he added.
He congratulated the JKEDI for working towards strengthening the startup ecosystem in J&K.
Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, highlighted the importance of organizing this event and how this will benefit the youth of J&K. "The startup ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir is growing steadily taking a cue from the country’s rising startup culture. Under the guidance and support of Principal Secretary, the UT is witnessing a sea change", he maintained. He has been instrumental in creating a robust startup ecosystem in J&K.
Our guest of honour, Pyare Zia Khan, is an inspiration for us and a product of arduous hard work and persistence. There is a lot to learn from him. I am sure the startups present here will take this learning and implement it in their businesses. In the future. The Institute will organize more such events for the benefit of startups," the Director added.
The keynote speaker, Pyare Zia Khan, enlightened the audience about his journey from a slum dweller to a successful entrepreneur. “I had no money and was from a poor family but my passion to do something big always kept me on the path. Initially, I was a rickshaw driver, but now I own a transport business worth around Rs 600 crore. IIM Ahmedabad did a case study on me. At first, I was apprehensive and avoided them as I had never been to college in my life. That challenge later won by me. I have won more than 150 awards globally. If I can be a successful entrepreneur, then anyone can do it.
The conclave was attended by more than 200 startups and entrepreneurs from various sectors across the UT.
Dr Raja MuzaffarBhat, columnist and social activist shared his experience and lauded the efforts of Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI for organizing this conclave for startups.
The Conclave hosted mentoring sessions and round table discussions where startups and aspiring entrepreneurs interacted with Pyare Zia Khan and other industry leaders.
The sessions were on how to launch a start-up, ecosystem support and on funding where startup founders learned about various avenues to raise funds among other valuable sessions. It highlighted the journeys of the speakers and the challenges that they overcame in their pursuit of bringing change to society.
The idea behind the conclave largely rests on providing direction and hope to budding entrepreneurs from various walks of life and instilling in them the belief that no matter how difficult their goals might seem, there have been individuals that have found a way to realize their ambitions. This has brought significant changes to the lives of others.