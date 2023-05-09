Entrepreneurship blooms in J&K post abrogation of Article 370

For local entrepreneurs, the abrogation of Article 370 brought about several changes. With the removal of the special autonomous status, it became easier for businesses to operate in the region, as they were no longer subject to some of the regulations that had previously hindered their growth. The government also introduced thousands of new initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and job creation in the area, which provided local entrepreneurs with more opportunities to succeed.

Sheik Asif is a multi-talented entrepreneur who is the CEO and founder of Thames Infotech. With a strong determination and persistent attitude, he has excelled in various fields such as web designing, graphic designing, digital marketing, and influencing.