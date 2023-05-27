Entrepreneurship Development Programme concludes at Banihal

Ramban, May 27: The six day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), under the banner of Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) organised by district administration Ramban concluded today here at Banihal.
The program was inaugurated by Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Ajaz Ahmad Bhat at ITI Banihal.
The training programme was based on simulations and the trainees were provided basic business training to help them establish small business ventures. The trainees were drawn from different areas of the district Ramban including Nagam, Banihal.
A field visit to the Successful entrepreneurs financed by JKEDI was also part of the training program. The Officials from the Labour Department, Handicrafts delivered guest lectures.
An interaction and experience-sharing session with a successful entrepreneur was also organized to motivate aspirants towards self-employment.
A number of the trained female entrepreneurs who participated in the valediction ceremony said that they have gained a lot of confidence to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys and thanked the Faculty of JKEDI. Ashraf Ahmad Sheikh, District Nodal Officer, and BasitKhursheed, Manager CSF, JKEDI conducted the EDP Programmes.