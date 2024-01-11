Entrepreneurship development workshop concludes at Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Jan 11: The VIKALP Centre, under the patronage of the District Administration Ganderbal, today marked the successful conclusion of a comprehensive 6-day entrepreneurship skills workshop at Govt. Degree College Ganderbal.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, visited the VIKALP Centre to commemorate the closing ceremony.

The workshop, designed to empower college passouts with essential entrepreneurial skills, was attended by enthusiastic participants from diverse financial backgrounds.

The event witnessed an interactive session between the DC and the participants, with valuable insights shared by both sides.

During the ceremony, DC commended the dedication and enthusiasm displayed by the participants throughout the workshop.

He emphasised the significance of self-development and encouraged them to utilize their newfound skills to establish their businesses.

In his address, the DC highlighted the crucial role entrepreneurship plays in community development and job creation, expressing confidence in the potential of the youth.

He underscored the commitment of the District Administration to support budding entrepreneurs and shared information about various initiatives, including additional resources, mentorship programs, and avenues for securing incubation facilities.