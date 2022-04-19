Entrepreneurship ecosystem gets top focus in J&K: Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has set in place an encouraging and conducive environment for promoting women's entrepreneurship culture in the UT with thousands of female entrepreneurs starting their business odyssey with new vigour and vitality.

The enthused business women of the UT are climbing the ladder of success with support from the UT administration in the form of numerous lucrative incentives under different schemes thus achieving the highest echelons in the world of enterprise.

The key initiatives launched by the administration for supporting women entrepreneurs, commensurate with their educational background and experience are proving tangible results. The government ensures that women rise as a beacon of enlightenment and become a vital drivers in the developmental journey of Jammu and Kashmir.